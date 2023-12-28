Why Shawne Merriman thinks Bears, Justin Fields should part ways

With the No. 1 overall pick at their fingertips, the Chicago Bears are faced once again with a franchise-altering decision about their quarterback.

Everyone has an opinion on Justin Fields' future in Chicago, including three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman, who joined the "Under Center Podcast" this week to discuss the Ryan Poles' offseason predicament.

"I think in this situation, it's best for both if he parts, if he goes somewhere else now," Merriman said. "Because you've seen what you got with him, and it seems like it's not a situation where they're going to have anything to build around him in the future. And if that's the case, both need to shake hands, thank each other for doing whatever he did on the field, for drafting him, and everything he did for organization.



"In my opinion, it's time for Justin fields to have a new start somewhere else where, for one, he's not gonna get thrown into the fire and expect to do everything himself with no help around him. Two, he'll get an opportunity to show another team, another organization and fans that he is the player [he was drafted to be]. He just got caught in a really, really bad situation, overall, with the organization not being ready to take on somebody like him. And I think for all parties, it's best for him to move on now."

"Under Center Podcast" host Kenneth Davis agreed with Merriman and said Fields' path toward a big-time contract is too uncertain in Chicago.

Merriman also stated his opinion that trial by fire is bad strategy for young quarterbacks.

"I'm not a big fan of rookies jumping on the field right away, especially when you don't have a team around him," Merriman said. "These injuries and things that Joe Borrow is having, I believe, are attested to them dragging him as a rookie with no offensive line and him getting beat up his first year. And I don't agree when teams do that.



"If you're going to draft the franchise guy that's going to be there 10-plus years for you, do not put them on the field by any means necessary until they're absolutely ready. And when I say "ready," give them an offensive line, give them some wide receivers, give them a defense, give them a staff around them. And if you can't do that, do not throw him on the field, because he's not ready."

Of course, this begs the question of where Fields could go to get his development back on track. Merriman listen a few teams he thinks could be a good fit for 24-year-old quarterback in Year 4.

"I'm looking at a team like the Jets," he said. "You know, Aaron Rodgers is not the long-term fix. He's probably got another year or two there. I know he signed a bigger deal, but in my opinion, the Jets would be a nice fit. I think the Vikings would be a nice fit. The Commanders, depending on what they do with [Sam] Howell over there and how they build around him, may be a nice fit.



"I just think that he needs a change of scenery, man. I don't think there's anything wrong with his play. He has made some decisions to hold onto the ball a little bit too long this year, and I just think that's coming from him wanting to do too much, wanting to do more than he should have to instead of getting rid of the ball. He's indecisive because he's been hit a lot, and they've asked him to do more than what he's ready to do with that team he's working with right now. So there's about five teams out there that I think would be suitable, and he could walk in right now and instantly make them a better team. There's nothing against the Bears and what they've done. I just think that for both parties at this point in time in his career and what they got out of him, it's time to move on and go somewhere else."

