Shohei Ohtani overtakes Justin Fields, others in unbelievable feat

Shohei Ohtani's decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers blew the minds of those in the baseball world.

And it showed in his jersey sales.

According to Fanatics, Ohtani's Dodger threads sold the most units in 48 hours. His 48-hour jersey sales overtook those of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami threads, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal jersey, Justin Fields' Bears jersey and Bryce Harper's Phillies threads.

Shohei Ohtani just set our all-time record for highest sales within 48 hours of a jersey release 👀🐐#Fanatics #ThreadCount #ShoheiOhtani pic.twitter.com/2InI3DgO0H — Fanatics (@Fanatics) December 13, 2023

Fields was drafted by the Bears in the 2021 NFL draft with the No. 11 pick. He was drafted by former Bears general manager Ryan Pace, who traded up from the No. 20 pick to acquire Fields.

In those 48 hours, Fields sold now the fourth-most jerseys in Fanatics' history. But, Ohtani wears the crown for the most jerseys sold in two days after he signed a whopping 10-year deal with the Dodgers worth $700 million.

