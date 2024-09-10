Steelers preparing to start Justin Fields following his season-opening win

Head coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday the Steelers are preparing to start former Bears quarterback Justin Fields for their Week 2 game against the Broncos.

Russell Wilson sat out of the team's road victory against the Falcons, 18-10, with a lingering calf injury that's kept him limited in training camp. The injury remains with Wilson and they will continue to monitor him during practice this week. But the Steelers are comfortable starting Fields until there's light at the end of Wilson's tunnel.

Fields did just enough during the team's season opener to earn himself another shot under center. He finished the game completing 17-of-23 passes for 156 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also ran the ball 14 times for 57 yards.

"I thought he settled in as the game progressed," Tomlin said on Tuesday. "I thought he had clear eyes. I thought he was a good communicator in some of those moments when we had discussions."

Fields didn't wow anyone with his performance. But he did enough to help earn the Steelers six field goals from Chris Boswell and an 18-10 win over his hometown team. The Steelers' defense prevailed, keeping the Falcons to 10 points while creating three turnovers and two sacks.

The Steelers saw a lot of improvement in Fields' game and they're comfortable moving forward with him while Wilson works to get back on the field. As long as he plays well enough to supplement the Steelers' defense, he'll fit in well.

Remember, while it's still unlikely, the 2025 sixth-round pick the Bears earned from the Steelers for trading Fields could convert to a fourth-round pick, should he play at least 51% of snaps this season. The Steelers still have 16 games to play, but Fields has played 100% of snaps.

And the Steelers feel they are growing with him.

"It was a lot of good," Tomlin said of Fields' performance. "It's just good to be in the stadium with the guy. You're speculating until you are. And I just know a heckuva lot more about him because of that experience. I'm sure he knows more about himself in this environment and us.

"It's just really good things to build upon."

