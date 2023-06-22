Trending
Steelers sign former Bears LB Nick Kwiatkoski, release WR Anthony Miller

Two former Bears were involved in transactons with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week

By Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to a one-year deal on Tuesday following a tryout with his hometown team.

Kwiatkoski, a Pittsburgh-area native, is a seven-year NFL veteran. He spent four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2016-19) before moving on to the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-21) and Atlanta Falcons (2022).

Kwiatkoski has appeared in 89 games, with 53 starts, most of them with the Bears. His best season came in 2020 with the Raiders, when he collected a career-best 81 tackles with a sack and an interception in 12 games. Kwiatkoski was used primarily on special teams last season in Atlanta.

The Steelers are looking for depth at inside linebacker behind likely starters Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, both of whom arrived in free agency. The move is a homecoming in more ways than one for Kwiatkoski, who starred at West Virginia from 2011-15, starting 36 games over his final three seasons.

Pittsburgh also signed long snapper Rex Sunahara on Tuesday and released wide receiver Anthony Miller.

