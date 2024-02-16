Steve "Mongo" McMichael was recently admitted to the ER, and then the ICU on Thursday after being diagnosed with a Urinary Tract Infection, though pneumonia was initially the suspected cause for his admittance.

According to a new update, his condition is improving after being given three antibiotics to treat the UTI. He is also undergoing a procedure to drain fluid from his lungs. Hospital officials expect him to be released in the next few days.

The latest update on Steve McMichael’s condition: pic.twitter.com/w9tiThOKnR — Mike Berman (@MikeBermanNBC) February 16, 2024

McMichael, 66, has been battling with ALS for three years. In August 2023, he was admitted to the ICU unconscious with sepsis and put on two IV antibiotics. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia, a spokesperson then confirmed.

McMichael was elected to the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class recently. He was part of this year's Seniors category finalists along with Randy Gradishar and Art Powell.

Each candidate was voted upon individually by the selection committee. The selections for the Hall of Fame were announced at the NFL Honors. McMichael's wife, Misty, was present in Las Vegas to accept his selection.

The 50-person selection committee narrowed the Senior finalists down from a group of 12 seniors, who will remain under consideration for next year's class of inductees. Each Senior finalist needed at least 80% approval voting to be inducted. Mongo got the votes.

Former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers were elected to the Hall of Fame as part of the Modern Era player group. They helped increase the Bears' number of Hall of Famers to 39, which led the league even before the trio was elected to Canton on Thursday.

