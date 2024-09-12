Trending
NFL News

Texans unveil frosty uniforms they will wear against Bears' all-orange on Sunday

Sunday night's game will be a showdown in style

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears recently announced they'll be in orange on Sunday night for their Week 2 matchup against the Texans. They'll don orange helmets, orange jerseys and white pants.

Opposite of them, the Texans recently unveiled the frosty, all-white uniforms they plan to wear for the game. Here's a look at the uniforms they'll wear on Sunday night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Last week, the Texans wore white jerseys with blue pants and blue helmets. This weekend, they'll throw in the white pants, but keep the blue helmets, for a strong alternative look.

The Bears introduced the orange helmet and orange jersey look during the 2022 season, wearing them twice. They also wore the look twice in the 2023 season, losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beating the Carolina Panthers while wearing those uniforms.

MORE: Bears' record when wearing orange uniforms? It's not pretty

The Bears have not announced a full uniform schedule for the season, wearing their blue home jerseys in a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Bears News

Chicago Bears 19 hours ago

Bears' record when wearing orange uniforms? It's not pretty

NFL News 21 hours ago

Bears injury report: Rome Odunze, Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday

The Texans will debut a new alternate jersey later this year, and will also wear all-red in a Nov. 10 game against the Detroit Lions.

The two teams will square off beginning at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, with kickoff set for NBC and Peacock.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us