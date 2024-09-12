Texans unveil frosty uniforms they will wear against Bears' all-orange on Sunday

The Bears recently announced they'll be in orange on Sunday night for their Week 2 matchup against the Texans. They'll don orange helmets, orange jerseys and white pants.

Opposite of them, the Texans recently unveiled the frosty, all-white uniforms they plan to wear for the game. Here's a look at the uniforms they'll wear on Sunday night.

All white errthang for SNF 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Iv0jYp7fBc — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 12, 2024

Last week, the Texans wore white jerseys with blue pants and blue helmets. This weekend, they'll throw in the white pants, but keep the blue helmets, for a strong alternative look.

The Bears introduced the orange helmet and orange jersey look during the 2022 season, wearing them twice. They also wore the look twice in the 2023 season, losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beating the Carolina Panthers while wearing those uniforms.

The Bears have not announced a full uniform schedule for the season, wearing their blue home jerseys in a Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Texans will debut a new alternate jersey later this year, and will also wear all-red in a Nov. 10 game against the Detroit Lions.

The two teams will square off beginning at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, with kickoff set for NBC and Peacock.

