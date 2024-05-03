Trending
The Hall of Fame game has usually brought good luck for the Bears. Here's how

When the Bears play in the HOF game, they go to the playoffs

By Ryan Taylor

The Hall of Fame game is an annual preseason game set for teams with notable members entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame that season.

This season, the Bears and Texans headline the matchup for the Hall of Fame game. For the Bears, they will watch Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers enter the Hall of Fame. The Texans will watch all-time great receiver Andre Johnson enter the Hall.

For the Bears, the Hall of Fame game has always provided them with a little extra luck heading into the regular season. Of the five times the Bears have played in the coveted preseason game, they've made the playoffs in four of the regular seasons following their appearance.

Will the Bears go to the playoffs this season? They play in the Hall of Fame game this preseason.

Here's the Bears' history from the game.

YearHall of Fame gameRegular Season recordPostseason
1968Bears 30, Cowboys 247-7N/A
1977Bears 20, Jets 69-5Lost Divisional Round
1990Bears 13, Browns 011-5Lost Divisional Round
2005Bears 27, Dolphins 2411-5Lost Divisional Round
2018Ravens 17, Bears 1612-4Lost Wild Card

