The Hall of Fame game is an annual preseason game set for teams with notable members entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame that season.

This season, the Bears and Texans headline the matchup for the Hall of Fame game. For the Bears, they will watch Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers enter the Hall of Fame. The Texans will watch all-time great receiver Andre Johnson enter the Hall.

For the Bears, the Hall of Fame game has always provided them with a little extra luck heading into the regular season. Of the five times the Bears have played in the coveted preseason game, they've made the playoffs in four of the regular seasons following their appearance.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Will the Bears go to the playoffs this season? They play in the Hall of Fame game this preseason.

Here's the Bears' history from the game.

Year Hall of Fame game Regular Season record Postseason 1968 Bears 30, Cowboys 24 7-7 N/A 1977 Bears 20, Jets 6 9-5 Lost Divisional Round 1990 Bears 13, Browns 0 11-5 Lost Divisional Round 2005 Bears 27, Dolphins 24 11-5 Lost Divisional Round 2018 Ravens 17, Bears 16 12-4 Lost Wild Card

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.