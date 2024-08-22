The lack of profanity in the Bears' ‘Hard Knocks' is purposeful. Here's why

The HBO series "Hard Knocks" is about the viewers earning insider information and details about their favorite football franchises during a portion of their season.

It's about the raw, unfiltered view fans desperately yearn to see from the world's top athletes. Usually, HBO and NFL Films deliver. There have been some incredible seasons of "Hard Knocks." And while the Bears' series isn't over, fans are confused over the "PG" style of the show.

Why doesn't the series include any profanity from the players?

“I’ll be honest, this team curses much less than any other team I’ve been around, but it is out of respect for the McCaskey family,” the director of "Hard Knocks," Shannon Furman said to CHGO. “It’s something that they don’t do and wouldn’t want to see, so it’s kind of been a decision that was made out of respect for them letting us in their house and wanting to be respectful to them.”

Of course, Bears fans know the organization's reluctance to participate in the offseason documentary. Chairman George McCaskey said so himself at the NFL Owner's meetings in Orlando in March.

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program and we welcome that interest,” McCaskey said then.

Fortunately for Bears fans, the NFL has provisions in place to force a team as the series' subject, should no team volunteer to participate. Those provisions include 1) the team hasn't been to the playoffs in the past two seasons, 2) the team does not have a new head coach and 3) the team hasn't participated in the show in the last 10 years.

The Bears checked off all of those boxes, as did the Saints and the Broncos this offseason. But the NFL chose the Bears, given their rise in relevancy and complete roster overhaul. The optimism around Chicago hasn't been this high since 2018 when the Bears finished 12-4 during the regular season.

But on the topic of profanity, it isn't a necessity for the show, but it elevates the content. Oftentimes fans will never hear the true emotions and thoughts the players have during practices and games. That's why they tune into "Hard Knocks."

But, for the Bears' season, don't expect the expletives to fly. On the bright side, if you're a viewer with a child, it's probably easier to watch than seasons past.

