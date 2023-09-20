The NFL has no involvement in Alan Williams' resignation: reports

The NFL has no involvement with the Alan Williams situation and his resignation, according to a report from Dianna Russini.

The decision to resign was entirely Williams', via the same report.

The league is not involved in the Allan Williams situation, per sources. I’m told it was his decision to resign. This has repeatedly been categorized as a personal situation and was handled internally by the Chicago Bears. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 20, 2023

On Wednesday, the Bears announced Williams resigned from his position as defensive coordinator. In a statement from Williams, he cited his stepping away is to "take care of his health and his family."

Williams, 53, was serving his second season as the Bears' defensive coordinator. Ahead of the Bears' Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bears announced he is away from the team for "personal reasons."

Matt Eberflus provided a non-update on Williams on Wednesday, remaining rigid on any questions about Williams.

“I don't have any update right now,” Eberflus said Wednesday when asked about Williams’ job status.

The Bears hired Williams in early 2022, days after the team hired Eberflus. Eberflus and Williams coached together between 2018-21 with the Indianapolis Colts. Then, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator and Williams was the defensive backs coach.

