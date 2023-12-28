The Washington Commanders are ‘very interested' in Caleb Williams: report

One name stands out among the rest from the 2024 NFL quarterback draft prospects.

Caleb Williams.

The Bears have the greatest odds of having the chance to select the USC quarterback. They own the No. 1 pick --- as of this writing --- by way of the Panthers' league-worst record. They haven't said as much, however. While questions remain, there's a possibility the Bears hang on to Justin Fields. Heck, they might be more interested in Drake Maye.

But one team is reportedly "very interested" in the USC quarterback.

"There's some thought around the league that Washington [Commanders] is very interested in Caleb Williams, a Washington, D.C., native who's the strong favorite to be picked first overall. The Commanders, with a break here or there over the next couple of weeks, could find themselves in a position to either draft Williams or trade up a spot or two to get him," ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote in his latest notebook.

Recently, Ron Rivera and the Commanders announced they plan to bench 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett against the 49ers this week. He'll likely remain on the sideline for the final game of their season, too. This season will likely be his last with the Commanders.

Howell, after starting the season phenomenally, has since dropped off. Over the Commanders' six-game losing streak, Howell has thrown for 1,153 yards (192 yards per game), five touchdowns and eight interceptions. He's also completing passes at a paltry 57% clip.

It's safe to say the Commanders are ready to move on. Currently, they have the rights to the No. 3 picks in the 2024 NFL draft behind the Bears and the Cardinals. They're in range for Williams, Drake Maye, or their definite choice of Jayden Daniels or JJ McCarthy. But without Williams or Maye, it's more likely they shoot for a position player.

But, as Graziano reported, the Commanders could be interested in trading up to capture Williams. That means going through Ryan Poles and the Bears to make that happen. Remember, Poles already passed this class. He earned a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick last season, including this year's No. 1 pick, future picks and DJ Moore.

Would he be willing to do it again?

Jumping two spots compared to last season's eight spots won't likely earn the Bears a return similar to that of 2023. But, Williams is a much more desired commodity, meaning they'll certainly earn a worthwhile package if they decide to move off the No. 1 pick.

But therein lies the question --- should the Bears dodge the offers and use it to draft Williams themselves? Fields' future with the Bears is in flux after another questionable season under center. And Fields is not Poles' quarterback.

Is it time for Poles to take the wheel and find a signal caller to call his own?

That'll be the question that begs an answer once the season wraps up. But know this, there will be plenty of interested suitors if the Bears opt to trade the No. 1 pick, including the Commanders, according to the report.

Which path will Poles & Co. take the Bears down?

