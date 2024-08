Update: The Hall of Fame game has been canceled. The Bears won 21-17.

Thursday's Bears-Texans Hall of Fame game has been suspended due to inclement weather in the area surrounding the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

There is no timetable for a return to play or cancelation of the game.

Due to inclement weather the Hall of Fame Game has been suspended with 3:31 to play in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/KeLklME5zP — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2024

