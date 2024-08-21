Tory Taylor jokes to Caleb Williams about their draft-day text conversation in the newest ‘Hard Knocks'

Upon being drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Tory Taylor received a text message from Bears draftee Caleb Williams.

"Caleb texted me and said, 'You're not going to punt too much here,'" Taylor told Chicago media on a Zoom call after the selection.

MORE: Caleb Williams' text to new punter Tory Taylor latest sign of new Bears era beginning

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the latest episode of the Bears' "Hard Knocks," Taylor referenced their conversation with Williams during a strugglesome opening to their preseason game against the Bengals last Saturday.

"I thought you said no more punts. We've had three in the first quarter, man," Taylor joked to Williams.

"Tell me about. It's just preseason. ... We want you to work in the stadium (Soldier Field)," Williams said.

Taylor made a funny jab at Williams after the latter said the offense wouldn't be punting often. Williams was referencing the Bears reporting to the media they brought Taylor to Soldier Field so he could become accustomed to punting in the brutal winds Chicago has to offer.

Taylor's already proven his value to the team, showing off his boot from the endzone against the Bengals and kicking one near the 10-yard line. He'll be a huge asset for the Bears this season, as he came off a decorated college career at Iowa.

Last season, Taylor kicked an NCAA-best 93 punts for 4,479 yards and an average of 48.2. Forty of his punts went 50 or more yards, while 32 were downed inside the 20, and only seven went for touchbacks.

Taylor set the NCAA single-season record, breaking a record set by Johnny Pingel in 1938.

In comparison, Bears punter Trenton Gill finished the 2023 season last among qualified punters in net average per punt at 38.0 yards and had the third-highest touchback percentage.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.