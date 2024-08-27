Travis Kelce, Chris Jones pay Bears ultimate compliments in new ‘Hard Knocks' episode

HBO and Max will release the penultimate episode of "Hard Knocks" for the Bears' season on Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT).

Ahead of the fourth episode's release, the NFL posted a new clip from the episode. Chiefs superstars Travis Kelce and Chris Jones both paid compliments to the Bears during the episode.

"You got the city rocking, man," Kelce said to head coach Matt Eberflus. "I enjoy watching you guys, man. Everything on 'Hard Knocks' is fun as hell. Do your thing, man. Good luck this year."

"Love what you're doing over there, brother. Much respect," Chris Jones told Caleb Williams.

That's high praise from two of the league's best players. Kelce earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod last season after catching 93 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. Jones earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod and second All-Pro team selection after finishing with a 10.5-sack season.

It's an encouraging sign for Bears fans to see the league's best praise the team's upward trajectory. Remember, the Chiefs dismantled the Bears last season, 41-10, at Arrowhead Stadium. It would've been easy for them to toss the Bears to the wayside of their minds.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode release, the NFL also unveiled a second clip from the episode. Except, this one is centered around DJ Moore's daughter and her hilarious challenge for Bears players.

.@idjmoore's daughter Arielle has a challenge we can all get behind. 🍬



