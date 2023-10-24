Tyson Bagent, while impressive against the Raiders on Sunday, was given some training wheels.

According to a new statistic from NextGenStats, Bagent’s 2.1 air yards per attempt on Sunday marks the shortest average length by a qualified quarterback this season in a single game.

On Sunday, Bagent substituted for Justin Fields, who was unable to play on account of a thumb injury, at quarterback. Because of Bagent's young status in the NFL, and the Bears' lack of trust in his deep ball, they helped him when giving him the green light through the air.

Bagent threw the ball 29 times on Sunday, averaging 2.1 yards per attempt, as the stat demonstrates. He completed 21 of those passes for 162 yards. So, if you expunge his attempts, his yards per completion comes out to ~7.7 yards --- which is still super low.

It makes sense. Bagent, an undrafted, Division II rookie quarterback is unequivocally going to be on a leash. It would be unwise for the Bears to unleash the more advanced, deep throws in their playbook.

Remember, Bagent's arm, while impressively accurate, isn't strong nor accurate downfield. The Bears substituted Bagent for Nathan Peterman while attempting a hail mary at the end of the first half on Sunday.

Do you remember Bagent's deep ball attempt to DJ Moore against the Minnesota Vikings? He was short by a mile. There's no reason for the Bears to try and test Bagent's capabilities in a vital game. And every game becomes vital when you have two wins through seven weeks.

The Bears did, however, unleash their running back room. D'Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans weren't short of a hefty workload from Sunday's game; this is a rare strategy when a team's first two running backs -- Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson --- were both out with respective injuries.

Foreman rushed for 89 yards and scored three total touchdowns. Evan racked up 48 rushing yards, too.

Expect to see some of the same tactics from Luke Getsy and the Bears when calling plays for Bagent on Sunday night against the Chargers.

