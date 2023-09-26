Days away from kickoff, and the Bears-Broncos Week 4 matchup is already one of the more unique games this season. Not in a positive way.

According to OptaSTATS, this is the first time in NFL history two teams who have combined for 110+ allowed points and 1,100+ allowed yards from the week prior are facing off.

Next week's Bears-Broncos game will be the first game in NFL history between two teams who combined to allow 110+ points and 1100+ yards the previous week. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 25, 2023

Last week's games, for both teams, were days to remember for each club; or, days to try and forget, for that matter.

The Broncos allowed the Miami Dolphins to score 70 points against them. They lost by 50 points to their AFC adversary. The Dolphins put up 726 total yards on Denver by way of 376 passing yards and a whopping 350 rushing yards.

A total of 10 touchdowns were scored in the game. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane each scored four touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill and Robbie Chosen accounted for the other two. Tua Tagovailoa's fingerprints were on four of those touchdowns. Mike White, the backup quarterback, even contributed one of his own.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, the Chiefs destroyed the Bears, 41-10. It took the Bears three quarters to put points on the board. It wasn't until a Cairo Santos field goal in the fourth quarter that the Bears got on the board. DJ Moore and Justin Fields collaborated for a late-game touchdown to bring the gap to 31 points.

The Chiefs, at one point, scored points on six straight drives. Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns before leaving in the third quarter so as not to waste any more effort on the Bears. By halftime, the Chiefs had a 34-point lead.

Still, the Bears' loss wasn't as bad of a butt-kicking as the Broncos'. Somehow, however, the Broncos are favored against the Bears this coming Sunday. And it's a home game for the Bears at Soldier Field.

It's a battle of the dumpster fires.

Both teams are 0-3 and own the first two picks in the draft, with the Bears holding onto the top pick, as of this writing.

Who will emerge as the less-enflamed dumpster fire? For the Bears, they're trying to snap a 13-game losing streak.

