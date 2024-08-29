The Vikings announced Thursday they signed recently waived Bears quarterback Brett Rypien to their active roster. They waived quarterback Jaren Hall in favor of Rypien.

The #Vikings have signed QB Brett Rypien and waived QB Jaren Hall. pic.twitter.com/8o6ygjYFMn — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 29, 2024

The Bears recently waived Rypien, 28, in favor of undrafted rookie Austin Reed; the Bears signed Reed to their practice squad after cutting both him and Rypien. They're keeping Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent on the active roster.

However, Rypien performed excellently during the preseason with the Bears. He completed 24 out of 34 passes (70.6%) for 334 yards and three touchdowns over four games. He didn't throw a single interception, finishing the preseason with a 131.4 passer rating.

It was a bit of a surprise the Bears opted for Reed over Rypien. With Williams, Bagent and Reed, the Bears have just one year of combined NFL experience in their quarterback room. Rypien has been in the NFL since 2019, having played for the Broncos, Rams, Bears and now Vikings.

The Vikings are in dire need of quarterbacks after rookie, and Chicago native, J.J. McCarthy tore his meniscus recently, ending his rookie season. Sam Darnold is the team's starter, while Nick Mullens plays the understudy role.

