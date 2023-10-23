Wannstedt: Bears should keep options open on Justin Fields if Tyson Bagent plays well

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields remains on the shelf with a thumb injury, but if rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent plays well in his place, should the team consider trading the former first round pick?

According to former head coach and NBC Sports Chicago analyst Dave Wannstedt, a strong Bagent performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night should leave the Bears at least considering dealing Fields before the trade deadline.

“If we go out there this week and Bagent wins this game and plays well, I’ve got to put the brakes on right now and say ‘you know what? We’ve got some momentum going. Is my phone ringing before the trade deadline? You’ve got to consider all those things if this happens,” he said to Laurence Holmes during Monday’s episode of “Football Night in Chicago.”

Wannstedt said that he would be open to trading Fields if Bagent plays well, saying that the team’s youth and the potential of having multiple high draft picks are incentives to at least look into such a move.

“We are a young team, so you could go with a young quarterback next year, save a lot of money and move forward,” he said.

Bagent went 21-of-29 for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and the undrafted rookie played an instrumental role in the Bears keeping the Raiders’ offense off the field with several prolonged drives.

As for Fields, the Bears will have to make a decision following the season on whether they will pick up the option on his rookie contract, and if they were to land a top-end pick in the draft, they could instead choose to draft a quarterback like USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

That draft capital is key for the Bears, with Wannstedt saying that the team should at least keep their options open.

“You never know. You’ve got to keep an open mind. If (Bagent) plays good two weeks in a row…I think you’ve got to take a closer look at (trading Justin),” he said.

