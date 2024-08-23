Matt Eberflus' defense has been on point this preseason.

And now the unit is flashing its clutch gene.

DeAndre Carter accidentally made a punt live after being pushed into the ball, giving the Chiefs offense the ball near the Bears' 10-yard line. But on the Chiefs' second attempt to score a touchdown, defensive back Reddy Steward came up with a clutch, goal-line interception.

Check it out.

He was Reddy for it 😤



📺: FOX32 pic.twitter.com/mf13RuwTGK — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 23, 2024

The FOX 32 broadcast had just complimented Steward before the play. They highlighted a quick tackle he made near the sidelines, wrapping up the Chiefs' receiver quickly and getting him to the ground. Jim Miller mentioned tackling usually isn't efficient in the preseason, but the Bears and Steward appear to be in midseason form.

Steward signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Troy. Interceptions like the one he made certainly give him an edge for a look at the roster. And that's what this game is all about for the Bears, as they face the Chiefs for their preseason finale.

