One of the positions that earn the most curiosity on its talent level for the Bears is the interior defensive line.

But Bears fans got a small sigh of relief when seeing who will be on the field in that area this season.

Bears rookie Gervon Dexter Jr. is showing elite flashes this training camp. Check out this video of the Bears rookie besting Quenton Nelson, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro guard, in a 1-on-1 drill.

Video of #Bears rookie DT Gervon Dexter going up against Quenton Nelson of the #Colts. 😳

pic.twitter.com/hcqDf22nnX

Dexter's get off is impressive, followed by a smooth hesitation and power move to the outside. He added an extra slash to give Bears fans a taste of the physicality he plans to bring to the pass rush.

The Bears drafted Dexter in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft out of Florida.

