WATCH: Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze talk through missed touchdown opportunity from preseason

Towards the end of the first quarter during Saturday's Bears-Bills preseason game, Caleb Williams barely missed a wide-open Rome Odunze in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

The unit settled for a field goal, giving the Bears a 6-0 lead after the starters came out of the game. But the rookies knew it was a missed opportunity. In the second episode of "Hard Knocks," the television show revealed the conversation the rookies had with each other about the play.

Listen to them get on the same page from the missed look.

Caleb Williams getting on the same page as Rome Odunze in their preseason game. #DaBears pic.twitter.com/zmOBKKmUNi — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 14, 2024

"I wanted you to go back pylon and settle. That's why the ball went ..." Williams said.

"Because I saw him outside, I was like, I don't know if he's gonna go. But if I'm in that much space I'm gonna sit," Odunze responded.

"In that big of a space settle, come get the ball if it's too far of a distance, and then other than that, back pylon. You either gotta speed cut him or wipe him," Williams directed.

It's encouraging for Bears fans to hear not only the team's starting quarterback and wide receiver, but also the newest rookie additions have conversations like this one. Both Williams and Odunze appeared eager to get on the same page after failing to convert on a broken play.

Odunze found open space after recognizing Williams had nowhere to go with the play. But Williams and Odunze experienced a miscue that resulted in Williams throwing the ball out of the back of the end zone. The fix? Go to the back pylon or come to the ball depending on the situation.

Still, the rookies finished favorably after their first preseason appearance; Williams especially. The rookie quarterback finished 4-of-7 on completions with 95 yards through the air. He flashed several elite qualities, escaping the pocket, throwing on the run and making quick decisions under pressure.

Odunze didn't catch a pass in the game, but he was open on several occasions, including his missed touchdown at the end of the first quarter. Williams tried to force a pass to Odunze during their second drive that the wide receiver couldn't come down with. But Odunze sold a pass interference call that helped the Bears acquire a first down.

Hopefully, Bears fans will continue watching the rookies build their chemistry on Saturday when the team faces the Bengals on Saturday.

