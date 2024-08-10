WATCH: Caleb Williams dishes nifty shovel pass to D'Andre Swift for huge gain

Bears fans get to see their new quarterback, Caleb Williams, in true game action for the first time on Saturday during the team's preseason game against the Bills.

During Williams' first drive in a Bears uniform, he made some strong plays, including a nifty shovel pass to D'Andre Swift under heavy pressure from the Bills' defense for a 42-yard gain.

Check it out.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams flashed his ability to remain patient in a collapsing pocket in this play. He also made a great throw to DJ Moore before this play, throwing a bullet to the team's No. 1 receiver for a first down on 3rd & 13.

Williams looked polished in his first NFL drive. The drive ended in a field goal made by Cairo Santos as the Bears failed to convert on 3rd & short in the red zone.

But after the first offensive drive, Williams is 2-for-2 for 54 yards in the air.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.