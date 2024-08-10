Trending
Caleb Williams

WATCH: Caleb Williams throws a difficult, dazzling pass to Cole Kmet on the run

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Caleb Williams impressed with elite flashes during his preseason debut with the Bears.

During his preseason debut, he made a nifty shovel pass to D'Andre Swift under heavy pressure for a 42-yard gain. On the ensuing drive, Williams --- on the run --- tossed a beautiful strike downfield to Cole Kmet.

Check out the dazzling play, even the cameraman struggled to follow a bit.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Williams completed 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards, helping the Bears offense get into the red zone to post two field goals in the first quarter.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Caleb Williams
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us