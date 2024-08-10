WATCH: Caleb Williams throws a difficult, dazzling pass to Cole Kmet on the run

Caleb Williams impressed with elite flashes during his preseason debut with the Bears.

During his preseason debut, he made a nifty shovel pass to D'Andre Swift under heavy pressure for a 42-yard gain. On the ensuing drive, Williams --- on the run --- tossed a beautiful strike downfield to Cole Kmet.

Check out the dazzling play, even the cameraman struggled to follow a bit.

Williams completed 4-of-7 passes for 95 yards, helping the Bears offense get into the red zone to post two field goals in the first quarter.

