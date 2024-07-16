A few former Bears players will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in a few weeks.

Leading up to the ceremony, the Pro Football Hall of Fame sends gold jackets to the inductees. Julius Peppers recently unwrapped his on social media. And recently, Devin Hester did the same.

Watch the greatest return man in NFL history unveil his golden threads.

Such a special moment to share with his kids: @D_Hest23 opened his Gold Jacket created by @HaggarCo with his family. #pfhof24 pic.twitter.com/cfNsGF9a9B — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 15, 2024

It's a special moment to share with your family. And that's exactly how Hester did it. Hester's wife, Zhinga, and two of his three sons (Devin Jr, Denali and Drayton) watched him unravel the jacket.

Hester, 41, played 11 seasons with the Bears. He holds NFL records in career kick-return touchdowns (19), punt-return touchdowns (14) and return touchdowns (20), which includes punts, kickoffs, missed field goals, fumbles and interceptions. He was a finalist for the Hall of Fame three times before induction.

The induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 3, two days after the Bears compete in the preseason Hall of Fame game in Canton against the Texans.

