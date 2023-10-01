Watch: DJ Moore catches touchdown, but should it have counted?

The Chicago Bears’ offense has struggled this season, but things are going swimmingly Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Justin Fields completed his first nine passes of the game, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore to tie the game:

The play was reviewed by officials and was allowed to stand, but there were questions on the broadcast and on social media about whether the play should have counted.

Moore’s left foot clearly lands inbounds on the play, but his right foot swiped the pylon, and may have hovered in the air as Moore tried to land in the field of play.

According to NFL rules, the pylon is “regarded as out of bounds when touched by any part of a player’s body,” meaning that Moore hitting it with his foot didn’t count when determining whether he had made the catch.

In order for the play to count, Moore would have had to hit the ground with his right foot, and officials only said that the play stood, meaning that they couldn't confirm that the foot touched the ground.

