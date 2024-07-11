We're just a few weeks away from the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducting the 2024 class, which includes three former Bears players.

And one of them, Julius Peppers, recently reacted to receiving his coveted gold jacket. Check out his reaction.

Hall of Famer No. 377 has received his box! Julius Peppers got to see his Gold Jacket created by @HaggarCo for the first time. #PFHOF24 pic.twitter.com/JZm6Ai2siH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 11, 2024

Peppers joins Devin Hester and Steve "Mongo" McMichael as the three Bears players being enshrined forever into Canton on Aug. 3. That's two days after the Bears play against the Texans in Ohio as part of the Hall of Fame preseason game.

Peppers, 44, played four seasons in Chicago with the Bears. With them, he earned three Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro team selections and fourth in voting for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2010.

In those four seasons, he recorded 139 solo tackles, 37.5 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and three interceptions in 64 games.

He played the majority of his career in Carolina, where he spent eight seasons with the Panthers to begin his career. They drafted him with the No. 2 pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. He also played the final two seasons in Carolina, after playing three seasons with the Packers.

