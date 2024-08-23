Trending
NFL News

WATCH: Reddy Steward snags second interception, takes it to the house for pick-6 against Chiefs

Remember the name Reddy Steward when the Bears' final roster comes out

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears defense has recorded five interceptions this preseason, giving them a +4 turnover margin.

Two of those interceptions belong to Reddy Steward, who has snagged two against the Chiefs in the first half of their preseason finale. He took his second interception to the house for six points.

Check it out.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Earlier in the game, DeAndre Carter accidentally made a punt live after being pushed into the ball, giving the Chiefs offense the ball near the Bears' 10-yard line. But on the Chiefs' second attempt to score a touchdown, Steward came up with a clutch, goal-line interception.

Here's the first interception he made.

Bears News

Bears Stadium 15 mins ago

Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren talks new stadium plans during preseason game vs. Chiefs

NFL News 37 mins ago

Bears' Douglass Coleman III stretchered off the field after scary injury

Steward signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Troy.

His name will certainly come up in roster conversations, as he's leaving quite the impression on Thursday.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

NFL News
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us