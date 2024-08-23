WATCH: Reddy Steward snags second interception, takes it to the house for pick-6 against Chiefs

The Bears defense has recorded five interceptions this preseason, giving them a +4 turnover margin.

Two of those interceptions belong to Reddy Steward, who has snagged two against the Chiefs in the first half of their preseason finale. He took his second interception to the house for six points.

Check it out.

Earlier in the game, DeAndre Carter accidentally made a punt live after being pushed into the ball, giving the Chiefs offense the ball near the Bears' 10-yard line. But on the Chiefs' second attempt to score a touchdown, Steward came up with a clutch, goal-line interception.

Here's the first interception he made.

Steward signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Troy.

His name will certainly come up in roster conversations, as he's leaving quite the impression on Thursday.

