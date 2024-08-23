WATCH: Tyson Bagent dives at the pylon for opening-drive touchdown against the Chiefs

Tyson Bagent continued to prove he's locking down the Bears' backup quarterback position this preseason.
Starting against the Chiefs in the team's final preseason game, Bagent led a touchdown-scoring run from the Bears' opening drive. At the end of the drive, Bagent dove for the front pylon, capping off the drive with a touchdown.
Check out the play.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
MORE: Why Tyson Bagent thinks you'll call him ‘crazy' if you heard his NFL aspirations
It looks like Bagent took a page out of Caleb Williams' book by pump-faking on the run to create more time. Williams did that against the Bills, pump-faking out of the pocket before delivering a strike to Cole Kmet.
Before this play, Bagent delivered a dart running left on a naked bootleg to Nsimba Webster for a 44-yard gain. Throwing across your body is one of the hardest maneuvers for quarterbacks, but Bagent nailed it like a veteran.