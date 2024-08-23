Trending
Tyson Bagent

WATCH: Tyson Bagent dives at the pylon for opening-drive touchdown against the Chiefs

Bagent has been hot this preseason

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Tyson Bagent continued to prove he's locking down the Bears' backup quarterback position this preseason.

Starting against the Chiefs in the team's final preseason game, Bagent led a touchdown-scoring run from the Bears' opening drive. At the end of the drive, Bagent dove for the front pylon, capping off the drive with a touchdown.

Check out the play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Why Tyson Bagent thinks you'll call him ‘crazy' if you heard his NFL aspirations

It looks like Bagent took a page out of Caleb Williams' book by pump-faking on the run to create more time. Williams did that against the Bills, pump-faking out of the pocket before delivering a strike to Cole Kmet.

Before this play, Bagent delivered a dart running left on a naked bootleg to Nsimba Webster for a 44-yard gain. Throwing across your body is one of the hardest maneuvers for quarterbacks, but Bagent nailed it like a veteran.

Bears News

NFL News

Larry Borom carted off the field from Thursday's Bears preseason finale

NFL News

Bears' Ian Cunningham grateful for career experiences on hopeful path to GM

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Tyson Bagent
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us