What advice Tom Brady, Jay-Z gave Caleb Williams at exclusive meeting in LA

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was among a handful of rookies invited to an exclusive meeting hosted by Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin on Sunday. Other attendees included rookie quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

The event featured a sit-down breakfast with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and 24-time Grammy Award-winning rapper Jay-Z, who spoke to the first-year players about sports and business.

Breakfast with Jay and Tom > $500k 😂😂 but seriously awesome morning with @TomBrady, Jay-Z and our @Fanatics NFL rookies discussing sports and business! Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared – this was such an incredible opportunity… pic.twitter.com/DAQigCh5x9 — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 19, 2024

Rubin shared a clip of some of the invaluable wisdom the two legends imparted on the young group. Brady's spiel touched on the importance of always putting the team before oneself.

"The biggest problem I see with a lot of the young players today, you guys are making it too much about 'I' and 'me' because of social media, branding and all that," Brady said. "It's fine. You're not gonna win. There was a difference between being a star and being a champion.

"Every day of practice is important. You know why? Because when I was on the Patriots and we had 20 years of winning, every day was a big day. I treated a preseason game, I treated a regular season game like it was a Super Bowl so when I got to the Super Bowl, it was just another day for me."

Amazing knowledge and inspiration from the goats today 🐐🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/4xFXpquCLK — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) May 20, 2024

Jay-Z, who has partnered with Rubin through multiple business endeavors since 2011, spoke to the players about igniting your own fire in times of adversity.

"You gotta know who you are 'cause those moments gonna come," he said. You gonna be down 28-0, and you gotta say, 'All right, I know who I am. I'mma go get it.'"

Brady thanked Rubin for the opportunity to mentor the young group of athletes in a lengthy Instagram caption.

"I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place," Brady wrote. "There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and 'pay it forward' to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential."

