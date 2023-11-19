What are Bears looking for from Justin Fields? NFL insider weighs in

The Chicago Bears have seven games left in the regular season, and while quarterback Justin Fields has been dealing with an injury, the real evaluation of his future with the team starts now.

Fields, who has missed the team’s last four games, will be back under center Sunday when the Bears taken on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

His last two games before the injury were some of his best, with eight combined touchdowns and 617 passing yards, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it is now crunch time as the Bears weigh their future options at quarterback.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bengals lost QB Joe Burrow for the season, as they move forward with Jake Browning; Meanwhile, the #Bears evaluation of starting QB Justin Fields kicks into gear this week. pic.twitter.com/uUwMcDajA3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2023

Rapoport says that the team is looking for improved consistency and limited turnovers from Fields, as well as success in the two-minute offense.

As for whether the team would consider taking a high-ranked quarterback in the NFL Draft, with players like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye expected to be available, Rapoport says that the team is keeping their options open.

“My understanding: they’d have to be blown away by a potential quarterback to pick him high. They will weigh that evaluation against Fields,” he said.

In six games this season, Fields has completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has also been sacked 24 times, with at least three sacks in each of his six starts.

