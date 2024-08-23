What picks do the Bears have in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here's what remains after trading sixth-round pick

The Bears announced Friday they traded their 2025 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for pass-rusher Darrell Taylor.

What picks do the Bears have in the 2025 NFL Draft after the trade? Here's the list of picks they have for next year's draft.

2025 first-round (own)

2025 second-round (own)

2025 second-round (via Panthers)

2025 third-round (own)

2025 fifth-round (own)

2025 sixth-round (via Steelers, conditional fourth-round)

2025 sixth-round (via Dolphins)

The Bears acquired an additional second-round pick from the Panthers as part of their trade for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. That second-round pick represents the final leg of that trade that has yet to be satiated.

They also acquired a sixth-round pick for trading Justin Fields to the Steelers. Should Fields play in 51% or more snaps in the 2024 season, the pick will move to a fourth-round pick.

As for the Dolphins' sixth-round pick, the Bears earned that pick from the trade to send wide receiver Chase Claypool to Miami. To get him there, however, the Bears gave the Dolphins their seventh-round pick, which is why they don't have one in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The reason the Bears don't own their fourth-round pick is because they traded it to the Bills during the 2024 NFL Draft for their fifth-round pick, which earned them edge rusher Austin Booker.

In total, the Bears own seven picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. That starkly contrasts the initial four they owned and drafted within the 2024 NFL Draft.

