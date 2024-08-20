Trending
When do the Chicago Bears play next? Here is the team's schedule

Here's the Bears 2024 season schedule

The Chicago Bears are on a tear through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals.

The next time the Bears play next is Thursday, Aug. 22 when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field for their preseason finale. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, the starters will not play, including Caleb Williams.

"We feel really good about our process," Eberflus said on Tuesday. "The plan that we've had, in terms of certain ranges for players. The range, in terms of competitive reps, we feel really good about that with our joint practices. So we feel very good about where we are there."

With that, here is the remaining preseason schedule, followed by the Bears' regular season schedule.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
4at Kansas City ChiefsThu, Aug. 227 p.m.NFL Network

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

WeekOpponentDateTime (CT)Television
1vs. Tennessee TitansSun, Sept. 812 p.m.FOX
2at Houston TexansSun, Sept. 157:20 p.m.NBC
3at Indianapolis ColtsSun, Sept. 2212 p.m.CBS
4vs. Los Angeles RamsSun, Sept. 2912 p.m.FOX
5vs. Carolina PanthersSun, Oct. 612 p.m.FOX
6vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)Sun, Oct. 138:30 a.m.NFL Network
7BYE WEEK
8at Washington CommandersSun, Oct. 2712 p.m.CBS
9at Arizona CardinalsSun, Nov. 33:05 p.m.CBS
10vs. New England PatriotsSun, Nov. 1012 p.m.FOX
11vs. Green Bay PackersSun, Nov. 1712 p.m.FOX
12vs. Minnesota VikingsSun, Nov. 2412 p.m.FOX
13at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)Thu, Nov. 2811:30 a.m.CBS
14at San Francisco 49ersSun, Dec. 83:25 p.m.FOX
15at Minnesota VikingsMon, Dec. 167:15 p.m.ABC
16vs. Detroit LionsSun, Dec. 2212 p.m.FOX
17vs. Seattle SeahawksThu, Dec. 267:15 p.m.Prime Video
18at Green Bay PackersSat/Sun, Jan. 4/5TBDTBD

