When do the Chicago Bears play next? Here is the team's schedule

The Chicago Bears are on a tear through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals.
The next time the Bears play next is Thursday, Aug. 22 when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field for their preseason finale. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, the starters will not play, including Caleb Williams.
"We feel really good about our process," Eberflus said on Tuesday. "The plan that we've had, in terms of certain ranges for players. The range, in terms of competitive reps, we feel really good about that with our joint practices. So we feel very good about where we are there."
With that, here is the remaining preseason schedule, followed by the Bears' regular season schedule.
Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|4
|at Kansas City Chiefs
|Thu, Aug. 22
|7 p.m.
|NFL Network
Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|2
|at Houston Texans
|Sun, Sept. 15
|7:20 p.m.
|NBC
|3
|at Indianapolis Colts
|Sun, Sept. 22
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|7
|BYE WEEK
|8
|at Washington Commanders
|Sun, Oct. 27
|12 p.m.
|CBS
|9
|at Arizona Cardinals
|Sun, Nov. 3
|3:05 p.m.
|CBS
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|13
|at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)
|Thu, Nov. 28
|11:30 a.m.
|CBS
|14
|at San Francisco 49ers
|Sun, Dec. 8
|3:25 p.m.
|FOX
|15
|at Minnesota Vikings
|Mon, Dec. 16
|7:15 p.m.
|ABC
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
|18
|at Green Bay Packers
|Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5
|TBD
|TBD