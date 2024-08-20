When do the Chicago Bears play next? Here is the team's schedule

The Chicago Bears are on a tear through their preseason slate, currently holding a 3-0 record with wins over the Texans, Bills and Bengals.

The next time the Bears play next is Thursday, Aug. 22 when they host the Chiefs at Soldier Field for their preseason finale. According to head coach Matt Eberflus, the starters will not play, including Caleb Williams.

"We feel really good about our process," Eberflus said on Tuesday. "The plan that we've had, in terms of certain ranges for players. The range, in terms of competitive reps, we feel really good about that with our joint practices. So we feel very good about where we are there."

With that, here is the remaining preseason schedule, followed by the Bears' regular season schedule.

Chicago Bears 2024 Preseason Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 4 at Kansas City Chiefs Thu, Aug. 22 7 p.m. NFL Network

Chicago Bears 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (CT) Television 1 vs. Tennessee Titans Sun, Sept. 8 12 p.m. FOX 2 at Houston Texans Sun, Sept. 15 7:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Indianapolis Colts Sun, Sept. 22 12 p.m. CBS 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams Sun, Sept. 29 12 p.m. FOX 5 vs. Carolina Panthers Sun, Oct. 6 12 p.m. FOX 6 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) Sun, Oct. 13 8:30 a.m. NFL Network 7 BYE WEEK 8 at Washington Commanders Sun, Oct. 27 12 p.m. CBS 9 at Arizona Cardinals Sun, Nov. 3 3:05 p.m. CBS 10 vs. New England Patriots Sun, Nov. 10 12 p.m. FOX 11 vs. Green Bay Packers Sun, Nov. 17 12 p.m. FOX 12 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sun, Nov. 24 12 p.m. FOX 13 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) Thu, Nov. 28 11:30 a.m. CBS 14 at San Francisco 49ers Sun, Dec. 8 3:25 p.m. FOX 15 at Minnesota Vikings Mon, Dec. 16 7:15 p.m. ABC 16 vs. Detroit Lions Sun, Dec. 22 12 p.m. FOX 17 vs. Seattle Seahawks Thu, Dec. 26 7:15 p.m. Prime Video 18 at Green Bay Packers Sat/Sun, Jan. 4/5 TBD TBD

