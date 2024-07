Football is upon us.

On Aug. 1, the Chicago Bears will be back on the field for exhibition action. It all starts with the Hall of Fame Game, where the Bears will take on the Houston Texans, followed by the typical three-week preseason. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT and is set to air on ESPN and ABC with streaming available on ESPN+.

Week 1 of the preseason will start Aug. 8 with two games: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots and Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants.

The regular season will begin Sept. 5 with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC title rematch.

As for the Bears, they'll open the regular season on at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

This part of the year is exciting for all teams, from Super Bowl contenders to rebuilding rosters. Will this finally be the year the Bears get over the hump?

With all of that in mind, here's a full preview of the 2024 NFL preseason:

NFL preseason full schedule 2024

HALL OF FAME GAME

Bears vs. Texans (Aug. 1)

WEEK 1

Panthers vs. Patriots (Aug. 8)

Lions vs. Giants (Aug. 8)

Falcons vs. Dolphins (Aug. 9)

Texans vs. Steelers (Aug. 9)

Eagles vs. Ravens (Aug. 9)

Commanders vs. Jets (Aug. 10)

Bears vs. Bills (Aug. 10)

Raiders vs. Vikings (Aug. 10)

Packers vs. Browns (Aug. 10)

Buccaneers vs. Bengals (Aug. 10)

49ers vs. Titans (Aug. 10)

Chiefs vs. Jaguars (Aug. 10)

Seahawks vs. Chargers (Aug. 10)

Saints vs. Cardinals (Aug. 10)

Broncos vs. Colts (Aug. 11)

Cowboys vs. Rams (Aug. 11)

WEEK 2

Eagles vs. Patriots (Aug. 15)

Falcons vs. Ravens (Aug. 17)

Bengals vs. Bears (Aug. 17)

Giants vs. Texans (Aug. 17)

Lions vs. Chiefs (Aug. 17)

Vikings vs. Browns (Aug. 17)

Seahawks vs. Titans (Aug. 17)

Cardinals vs. Colts (Aug. 17)

Commanders vs. Dolphins (Aug. 17)

Bills vs. Steelers (Aug. 17)

Jets vs. Panthers (Aug. 17)

Rams vs. Chargers (Aug. 17)

Buccaneers vs. Jaguars (Aug. 17)

Cowboys vs. Raiders (Aug. 17)

Packers vs. Broncos (Aug. 18)

Saints vs. 49ers (Aug. 18)

WEEK 3

Colts vs. Bengals (Aug. 22)

Bears. vs. Chiefs (Aug. 22)

Jaguars vs. Falcons (Aug. 23)

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers (Aug. 23)

49ers vs. Raiders (Aug. 23)

Panthers vs. Bills (Aug. 24)

Steelers vs. Lions (Aug. 24)

Ravens vs. Packers (Aug. 24)

Vikings vs. Eagles (Aug. 24)

Rams vs. Texans (Aug. 24)

Chargers vs. Cowboys (Aug. 24)

Giants vs. Jets (Aug. 24)

Browns vs. Seahawks (Aug. 24)

Titans vs. Saints (Aug. 25)

Cardinals vs. Broncos (Aug. 25)

Patriots vs. Commanders (Aug. 25)

What NFL preseason games are on national TV?

Twenty-five preseason games over three weeks will air on national television (21 on NFL Network, one on NBC, one on FOX, one on CBS and one on Prime Video):

WEEK 1

Panthers vs. Patriots, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Texans vs. Steelers, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bears vs. Bills, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Raiders vs. Vikings, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Chiefs vs. Jaguars, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Broncos vs. Colts, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cowboys vs. Rams, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

WEEK 2

Eagles vs. Patriots, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bengals vs. Bears, Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Lions vs. Chiefs, Aug. 17 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Bills vs. Steelers, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cowboys vs. Raiders, Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Packers vs. Broncos, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Saints vs. 49ers, Aug. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, FOX

WEEK 3

Colts vs. Bengals, Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Bears vs. Chiefs, Aug. 22 at 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Jaguars vs. Falcons, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET, NFL Network

49ers vs. Raiders, Aug. 23 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Steelers vs. Lions, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Chargers vs. Cowboys, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Giants vs. Jets, Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Browns vs. Seahawks, Aug. 24 at 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Titans vs. Saints, Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Cardinals vs. Broncos, Aug. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Patriots vs. Commanders, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

