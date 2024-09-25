Why Mike Tomlin won't name Justin Fields the Steelers' starting quarterback

Former Bears quarterback Justin Fields has excelled as the Steelers interim QB1 over the season's first three weeks.

Russell Wilson --- who was initially named the team's starting quarterback before injuring his calf --- has been sidelined to start the season. But Fields has stepped up dutifully. Why haven't the Steelers called him the starting quarterback?

"Because there's no need," Tomlin told reporters when asked why he won't name Fields the permanent starting quarterback. "I explained to you the variables of the week. It has not changed. He's going to walk in this building with that mindset tomorrow, and so really, there's no need to. Sometimes in this business, man, there's a myriad of complex decisions that need to be made.

"I've learned to make them when it's appropriate and it's not necessary as we sit here right now, when Russ gets to an appropriate point of health and we have a decision to make, I'll make it and I'll announce it and I'll be really transparent about it, but until then, I don't care how many ways you guys ask me, I got no intentions of making the decision that's unnecessary at this juncture."

Fields has helped the Steelers to a perfect 3-0 record to start the regular season. They are just one of five NFL teams remaining with an undefeated record.

Fields' most recent game against the Chargers inarguably represents his best play with the Steelers. He completed 25-of-32 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one passing). He also threw one interception, the only turnover he's allowed this season.

For what it's worth, the Steelers defense has been the steady rock allowing him to thrive. They currently own the league's best defense, allowing just 8.7 points per game to their opponents. They have allowed a league-leading 229.7 yards of total offense per game, also.

Meanwhile, their offense is averaging 17 points per game (24th in the NFL) and 289 yards of offense per contest (24th in the NFL). The Steelers also rank 27th in pass attempts per game (25), 29th in passing yards per game (158.3) and 30th in passing play percentage (30th).

It's clear Fields is doing just enough of his part to help the Steelers sneak by with three wins. It also explains why Tomlin is reluctant to call Fields the starter as the team awaits Wilson to return to full health.

"As we walk in the building tomorrow, I want Justin singularly focused on starting for us and doing what's required to be ready to do that," Tomlin said. "... We'll see where the week leads us. If [Wilson's] availability or the quality of his practice participation picks up, maybe we'll consider that later in the week. If it doesn't, then it won't be a consideration, and we'll just continue with where we are right now."

Wilson initially injured his calf on training camp eve during the team's conditioning drills. He earned the "pole position" to achieve the starting spot once he signed his one-year deal with the team. After being named the starter heading into Week 1, he reinjured his calf on the Thursday leading up to the Steelers' first game. Fields has taken over since then.

Fields and Wilson are each in the final years of their respective contracts; Fields is in the final season of his rookie deal and Wilson is on a one-year contract. Tomlin admits Fields has performed well as the Steelers' starter. But he says his play hasn't swayed his decision about a long-term solution at the position.

"Justin has played well, and that's exciting for him and for us, but I'm not surprised by that," Tomlin said. "And I hadn't looked at it in terms of the decision-making because it's not time yet."

And when asked about whether Wilson could incur a point where he's left behind on offense, Tomlin veered.

"I don't know, man," he said. "We'll know when we get there."

