Will Caleb Williams play in the Bears' preseason Hall of Fame game?

Bears football is approximately one week away from being back.

That means, Bears fans will get a first taste of Caleb Williams in a real game. Even if it doesn't count. But how much will Williams play during the acclaimed preseason game?

"We've looked at it. We're discussing it," Matt Eberflus said last Friday. "We haven't made any decisions but we certainly want to get him some reps. I know the guys last year got 45-55 reps. We're looking right in that range. We'll see. It's always week-to-week because you've gotta see what the health of your line is and where everybody is. But certainly, all those exposures are equally as valuable."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Eberflus mentioned the strength and health of the offensive line as a main factor in Williams' snaps. Currently, the line is reporting healthy at training camp, a good sign of how much Williams might play on Aug. 1.

Of course, fans want to see Williams play in preseason. So do the Bears. He'll need live NFL reps before stepping onto the field for real in September. But he's the future of the franchise. There's no point in risking his health when it doesn't matter. As Eberflus said last Saturday, "It's a balancing act."

"We talked about that in the spring, a little bit, looking back at what some other guys did in the past," Eberflus said. "We certainly want to do that. And we'll take that week-to-week. But there's value in all the reps, when you think about it because he's gonna be going against the No. 1 defense (of the opponent). In preseason games you don't get all the looks sometimes that you would get during practice."

This season's preseason Hall of Fame game will take place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as part of the team's preseason slate.

The game takes place between tantalizing quarterback Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud. It will serve as a slight preview of the Week 2 game between the Bears and Texans in Houston.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame game.

When is the Hall of Fame game?

This year's Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Texans will take place on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. (CT). It'll take place during Enshrinement Week for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Where is the Hall of Fame game?

The Hall of Fame game will take place in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

How to watch the Hall of Fame game?

ESPN/ABC will broadcast this year's Hall of Fame game. In the game's 52-year history, this is the first to be broadcast on ESPN. ESPN announced Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will run the broadcast booth, while Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter.

Why is the Hall of Fame game important?

The Hall of Fame game is the precursor to a week's worth of festivities during Enshrinement Week. Both the Bears and Texans were chosen due to players from their respective franchises entering this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

For the Bears, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. For the Texans, wide receiver Andre Johnson will enter the Hall.

Here's the schedule for the week following the game on Aug. 1.

Aug. 2: Fashion Show

Fashion Show Aug. 2: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar

Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

The Canton Repository Grand Parade Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement

Class of 2024 Enshrinement Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef

Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood

For tickets and more information, click here.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.