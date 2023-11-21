Justin Jefferson has been dealing with a hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve back in Week 5. For that, he's missed the last six games for the Vikings.

On Tuesday, Jefferson sent a message to the fantasy owners who are clamoring for him to return to the field.

My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games. It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE😂 — JJETS✈️ (@JJettas2) November 21, 2023

So, where does that leave Jefferson for Monday night's game against the Bears?

Head coach Kevin O'Connell designated Jefferson as "questionable" for Monday's game against the Bears. He also acknowledged that the Vikings "do have to be smart" about bringing back Jefferson.

The Vikings have a bye the week following their upcoming game against the Bears. They could add an extra week to his 21-day practice window.

Jefferson was missed the last time the Bears played the Vikings. Still, without him, the Vikings snuck away with a 19-13 win. If memory serves correctly, that was the same game Justin Fields injured his thumb and the Tyson Bagent mini-era began for the ensuing weeks.

Can the Bears grab a win over the Vikings if Jefferson doesn't play this time around?

