Yannick Ngakoue says Walter Payton was his favorite player growing up

Yannick Ngakoue met Jarrett Payton, WGN sports anchor and son of the late Walter Payton, at Halas Hall on Friday.

In response to Payton's posting about their meeting on Twitter, Ngakoue posted a gracious response about his father.

Your Dad was my favorite player growing up. An honor. #Stutterstep https://t.co/MXCm2yCVvo — Yannick Ngakoue (@YannickNgakoue) August 4, 2023

The Bears signed Ngaouke late on Thursday evening, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock. Adam Schefter was first to report, as he mentioned Thursday the contract is a one-year deal worth $10.5 million ($10 million guaranteed).

Ngaouke, 28, recorded 9.5 sacks last season with the Indianapolis Colts. He's one of the top free-agent edge rushers this offseason. Over his seven seasons in the NFL, he's never missed more than two games or recorded fewer than eight sacks.

The Bears were in dire need of an effective pass rusher before the season started. Last season, they recorded the fewest number of sacks in the NFL (20) and rushed the passer on the lowest percent of snaps over the season.

The front office forewent the opportunity to draft an edge in the 2023 NFL draft, surprisingly. They did, however, draft defensive linemen Zacch Pickens and Gervon Dexter to the front line. And, during free agency, they signed DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green to help plug the gaps on the edge.

Ngaouke certainly made a strong impression on Bears fans, showing his love for the franchise's greatest player.

