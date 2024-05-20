Football players– unlike fine wines– do not typically get better with age. Aside from a few positions like quarterback or kicker, most players are expected to have their performance on the field drop off once they hit 30 years old. Pro Football Focus recently put together a list of guys who have defied Father Time, and new Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen made the cut.

Here’s why PFF believes Allen is one of the Top 30 players over 30.

“When healthy, Allen is one of the best route-runners in the game and provides a reliable threat for his quarterback,” wrote John Kosko. “He has graded north of 81.7 as a receiver in six of the past seven years.”

Whether or not you put stock in PFF’s grades, it’s clear that Allen has remained one of the best players in the NFL despite his “advanced” age. A big reason why Allen has been able to continue dominating defenses is because of the route-running Kosko mentioned. Allen wins because he’s an excellent technician and works precisely to get open. He’s never been a receiver to rely on pure speed to run past corners, no he’s never had to worry about “losing a step.” Allen’s attention to detail and sound techniques won’t go away just because he’s a little older.

In fact, Allen put together one of his best seasons in 2023– his 11th in the league. Last year, Allen set a career-high with 108 catches in just 13 games. His 1,243 yards were the second-most in his career. Allen scored seven touchdowns, which was just behind the eight touchdowns he scored in 2013 and 2020.

Allen caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns over his 11 seasons for the Chargers. Allen is a six-time Pro Bowler. He also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2017, when he returned to form following an ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2016 season.

