LAKE FOREST, Ill. – While the entire city of Chicago wondered how the Bears’ quarterback room would change this offseason, returning backup quarterback Tyson Bagent wasn’t paying attention.

“I was too busy grinding my absolute face off.”

There was no time to worry if the team was going to make a big change, or bring in an established vet to take over as the No. 2 QB. Just grinding.

From the sound of it, “grinding my absolute face off” might have been an understatement. Here’s Bagent’s description of one his intense workouts over the summer:

“June 19. Shout out to one of my best friends, Derek Gallagher. One mile burpee broad jump. Hour and seven minutes. Let’s go. Burpee. Broad jump. Burpee. Broad jump. One mile.”

And here’s a video of a burpee to further illustrate how crazy that is.

Bagent said he and Gallagher did that combo for half of a mile starting at Gallagher’s backyard and ending at a river. Then they touched the river and did burpees and broad jumps all the way back to Gallagher’s house.

If that doesn’t sound crazy enough, this workout was a part of Gallagher’s birthday celebration.

“Every year he chooses a ridiculous workout to do on his birthday.”

Bagent said he doesn’t know how many calories he burned during the workout, but it must’ve been a ton judging by his post-workout meal.

“Shout out to Shepherdstown, WV. Betty’s Restaurant… I just got six eggs and bacon. And some toast.”

A workout like that might not necessarily help Bagent get better at football, or develop certain skills, but Bagent does believe it gives him an edge on the field.

“The mental edge it gives me in finding out what I can endure versus what the next man can endure in a sense gives me a little mental edge when I show up to things like this and people start complaining about our schedule,” Bagent said. “I can sort of have somewhere in the back of my head that I have done things far worse than this, that I can handle really anything that’s thrown at me and be able to keep the main thing the main thing and let it flow off the shoulders and just react to what happens.”

Camp is different for Bagent this year. He’s no longer the relatively unknown UDFA clawing his way up a depth chart to earn a job. Bagent has already proven he belongs in the NFL from his four starts last season. The rookie hurdles have been cleared.

"The speed in which I can paint the picture in my head and have an understanding of my order of operations before I get to the line of scrimmage have been night and day from last year. Feel a lot of comfort and command of the offense as a whole. It's nice to be able to play fast without having to hesitate at all."

Of course there will be no problems with his conditioning, either.

