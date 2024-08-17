Bears roster risers in team's 27-3 preseason win over Bengals

Even though the Bears practiced for over two hours against the Bengals in joint work earlier this week, head coach Matt Eberflus had the starters play significant snaps against Cincinnati’s backups on Saturday. With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams still getting acclimated to the NFL, and other offensive starters getting used to Shane Waldron’s offense, it’s an understandable decision. It meant fewer snaps for players jockeying for higher billing on the depth chart and fighting for jobs, however.

Even so, there were a few standout performers in the Bears’ third preseason game of the year.

AMEN OGBONGBEMIGA

Ogbongbemiga was a largely unheralded free agent signee this offseason, with the expectation that he would primarily contribute on special teams. If the Bears stay healthy that will be the case. On Saturday, however, Ogbongbemiga looked as well as he has all summer on defense. His interception in the second quarter will lead the highlight reels (more on that in a bit), but just as important were some of his open-field tackles. In particular, Ogbongbemiga did well to bring down Kwamie Lassiter as he streaked towards the sideline with time winding down in the first half. Ogbongbemiga kept Lassiter in bounds, which forced the Bengals to burn their final timeout and essentially ended their two minute drill. Ogbongbemiga finished the day with six tackles, which was tied for most on the team.

JOSH BLACKWELL

Earlier in camp the Bears rotated several players at slot corner with Kyler Gordon sidelined, including Blackwell, Greg Stroman and Reddy Steward. With just over three weeks to go until Week 1, it now appears like Blackwell will be Gordon’s primary backup. Blackwell made his name with the Bears as a special teams ace, but made an impact on defense against the Bengals. It was his blitz that forced a floating pop up, which Ogbongbemiga intercepted– looking more like a centerfielder than a linebacker in the process. Blackwell also perfectly read a pass in the flat and made an open-field tackle to force a Bengals punt in the second quarter.

Blackwell also got the first look as the team’s punt returner with DeAndre Carter sidelined. Previously, Blackwell was known for his kick coverage prowess but this marks two games in a row he’s worked as a return man, too.

DANTE PETTIS

The top of the wide receiver depth chart has been set since May with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze leading the pack. Tyler Scott is a shoo-in to make the roster in year two as he’s looked more comfortable and productive in practice. Beyond that, snaps are up for grabs. Velus Jones Jr. has worked as a running back for over a week. Collin Johnson was the man in the Bills game, but has been hurt since then. Nsimba Webster has played with the first team offense a bit, and hasn’t looked out of place.

Pettis finally took his turn as a standout performer with the second-team offense in the team’s second preseason game. Pettis got open for two touchdown catches due to crisp route running and generally outmatched the Bengals backups. He finished the day with three catches for 53 yards and the two scores.

AUSTIN BOOKER

Booker didn’t stuff the stat sheet against the Bengals like he did against the Bills but there were several notable moments from his performance. Booker is known for his motor, but showed great awareness and physicality for one run stop. He stunted inside as part of a pass rush game, but realized quickly a run was coming his way, shed his block and made the tackle.

It’s also worth noting that Booker played with the first team defense, opposite Montez Sweat, on specific pass rush packages. On a couple of third-down plays, the Bears kicked DeMarcus Walker to defensive tackle and inserted Booker at DE.

DANIEL HARDY

Hardy didn’t make the depth chart jump that Booker did on Saturday, but he continued to produce at a high level with the backups. Hardy consistently beat his guy and ended up with a sack and two TFLs. He forced a quick incompletion with a speed rush off the edge in the fourth quarter that won’t show up in the box score, too.

It’s Hardy’s special teams work that will help him make the 53-man roster the most, however. Hardy has worked extensively with the kick teams on both the coverage and receiving sides of the ball. He made a tackle in the third phase on Saturday.

