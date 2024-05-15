Bears schedule leaks tracker: Rumors, official announcements and reports for 2024 season

The Bears and the rest of the other 31 teams in the NFL will hit send on their long-awaited schedule release videos on Wednesday night, starting at 7 p.m. But as is tradition, games have started to leak out, whether they be official announcements from the league or rumors from beat reporters.

We’re going to track it all throughout the day, so bookmark this page if you want periodic sneak peeks for what might come to pass later this evening.

By midafternoon, we got the whole thing pieced together from various sources. Take a look:

BEARS 2024 SCHEDULE LEAKS

WEEK 1: vs. Tennessee Titans (via Chicago Tribune and Kevin Byard kinda)

WEEK 2: at Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football (via Will Kunkel)

WEEK 3: at Indianapolis Colts (via Dan Wiederer)

WEEK 4: vs. Los Angeles Rams (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 5: vs. Carolina Panthers (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 6: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London (OFFICIAL)

WEEK 7: BYE WEEK (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 8: at Washington Commanders (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 9: at San Francisco 49ers (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 10: vs. New England Patriots (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 11: vs. Green Bay Packers (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 12: vs. Minnesota Vikings (via Chicago Tribune)

WEEK 13: at Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving (via Dan Wiederer)

WEEK 14: at Arizona Cardinals (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 15: at Minnesota Vikings (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 16: vs. Detroit Lions (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 17: vs. Seattle Seahawks (via Brad Biggs)

WEEK 18: at Green Bay Packers (via Brad Biggs)

NBC Sports Chicago will air a special edition of “Football Night in Chicago” focusing entirely on the Bears’ regular season schedule right at 7 p.m. If you’re not near a TV at 7 p.m., the show will also stream live on NBCSportsChicago.com, the NBC Sports Chicago app, and NBC Chicago’s 24/7 streaming news channel.

