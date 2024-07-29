Bears share what they want to see out of Caleb Williams in preseason

The Bears will announce on Tuesday whether or not Caleb Williams and the rest of the starters will play in this week’s Hall of Fame game. In the past, head coach Matt Eberflus has protected starters– especially QBs– in the preseason by keeping them out of the line of fire, but Williams hopes he gets the call to play in Canton.

“I always think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself,” said Williams. “The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself– a young rookie, second-year guy, third-year guy– it’s paramount.”

Last year the Bears kept Justin Fields out of the preseason because the offensive line was banged up and they didn’t want him playing behind a ragtag group of backups. This year the team is healthier up front, but right guard Nate Davis has missed time with an undisclosed strain. The Bears might also decide to keep Williams out of the Hall of Fame game since it’s an extra exhibition game, and the team will still have three more preseason opportunities for Williams to play against a live defense.

Whenever Williams gets his first action against a defense that’s playing for real, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron agrees that there are some things Williams will experience that can’t be simulated in practice when plays are blown dead rather than finished with a man on the ground.

“Ball security's at a premium, so now with the live rush, when the play ends, if there is a potential for a sack— which we know we don't ever want to have, but they happen— how does that play finish out when it's real?

“We've got guys trying to strip the ball, trying to finish the play on defense, and so how do you react to that? How do you react to the collapsing pocket?”

Williams has made some phenomenal off-schedule throws during Bears training camp, just as he did in college. But it’s hard to tell how many of those plays would’ve worked against a live defense. Waldron is looking forward to seeing if Williams can make those same plays in a game setting, too.

“How do the lanes play out?” Waldron said. “If he gets out, which ones of those are realistic?”

The spotlight will be on Williams on Thursday, whether he plays or not, but 89 other guys will be fighting for attention too. The Bears evaluate padded reps the most, and have only had two padded practices so far this summer. They haven’t done anything nearly as intense as playing in a game. This will be an opportunity for some to shine and earn a closer look.

“I think different guys will show up different ways with pads on,” Waldron said. “You start to see which tackles are happening on the spot, or which guys have that ability to make the first one miss or work edges and gain extra yards.”

Surprise players may emerge as key contributors. Position battles will ramp up in intensity. And for the first time, the Bears will play real football.

