Bears studs and duds in signature win over Lions

The Bears finally flipped the script. Less than a month after their historic collapse against the Lions in Week 11, the team managed to hold on for a signature win against the leaders in the NFC North. Here are the guys who performed best on Sunday at Soldier Field, and who may have a tougher tape review on Monday.

STUDS

JUSTIN FIELDS

As he has throughout his career, Fields hurt the Lions with both his arm and his legs on Sunday. Luke Getsy set the tone early by dialing up a Fields designed run on the first offensive play of the game. Two snaps later Fields escaped pressure on to convert on a third down with a nifty scramble. In the pass game, Fields was largely accurate and uncorked some throws with the anticipation that’s been missing at times. He also completed several impressive crossfield throws after extending the play behind the line of scrimmage. The fourth-and-12 touchdown to a streaking DJ Moore was the icing on the cake. A perfect throw to his top wide receiver, in stride, for a score. Fields finished the day 19-33 for 223 yards, one TD and no interceptions with 12 carries for 58 rushing yards and another score.

JAYLON JOHNSON

Johnson’s quest for All-Pro recognition continued with another great performance against the Lions. He essentially shut down whoever he covered throughout the game and surrendered no big catches. Further, he reeled in his fourth interception of the season with an athletic, full-extension grab. Johnson was in position to come away with another pick in the third quarter, but Jaquan Brisker got his hands on the ball and knocked it away first.

MONTEZ SWEAT

It feels repetitive to have Sweat listed as a stud practically every week, but seems to continually find ways to make his presence felt. Sweat knocked Jared Goff around often, with five QB hits and one sack. He got his hands on a ball for PBU as well. It won’t show up on the stat sheet, but one of Sweat’s most impressive plays of the game came on the defense’s fourth-and-one stuff in the fourth quarter. Sweat immediately created pressure in the backfield with a strong push, which forced Jahmyr Gibbs to kick the ball outside and into the arms of Jack Sanborn. Another great game for the defensive end.

TRENT TAYLOR / PUNT RETURN TEAM

The Bears brought Taylor in this season to provide reliability in the punt return game, and he’s delivered all year. However, the Bears haven’t been able to put together many explosive returns. On Sunday, Taylor had his best game of the season with some help from the blockers in front of him. His second return of the day went for a season-high 15 yards. One return later, Taylor doubled that with a 31-yarder. Those returns helped to set up the offense in good spots and helped the team with the field position battle overall.

DUDS

INTERIOR LINEMEN

Overall, Fields had time to operate in the passing game– and when he didn’t there were escape routes through the A gaps. But when there was a breakdown, it typically occurred from somewhere in the middle of the line. Early in the game, Nate Davis whiffed on an Aidan Hutchinson handoff that led to a sack. Teven Jenkins was bullied for another sack and other pressures. Finally, Lucas Patrick was flagged for a critical holding when the Bears started building momentum in the third quarter. The penalty erased a 24-yard completion to Cole Kmet and led to an eventual three-and-out.

