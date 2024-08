The Bears and Texans had their preseason premiere cut short. The Hall of Fame game was canceled early due to thunderstorms.

The Bears won 21-17. Play was suspended with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

The 2024 Hall of Fame Game has ended due to inclement weather with 3:31 left in the third quarter. The Chicago Bears beat the Houston Texans 21-17.#PFHOF24 | @NFL pic.twitter.com/w2axuyEBYG — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 2, 2024

Brett Rypien was the star of the exhibition game as his completed 11-15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

