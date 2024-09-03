Let the Caleb Williams era begin.

There's a new face of the Chicago Bears, and fans won't have to wait long to see their new QB1 in real action.

After showcasing his other-worldly talent in the preseason, the No. 1 overall draft pick will make his NFL debut when the Bears battle the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Like the Bears, the Titans saw some noticeable changes this offseason. Out are former head coach Mike Vrabel and franchise cornerstone Derrick Henry, and in are new coach Brian Callahan and wide receiver Calvin Ridley for second-year quarterback Will Levis.

Here's how you can catch the Week 1 matchup between the Bears and Titans that will officially usher in a new era in Chicago.

When is the Bears vs. Titans Week 1 game?

The Bears will open the season against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8.

What time is the Bears vs. Titans Week 1 game?

Titans-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

Where is the Bears vs. Titans Week 1 game?

The game will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

How to watch Bears vs. Titans in Week 1

Titans-Bears will air on FOX.

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline) will be on the call.

How to live stream Bears vs. Titans in Week 1

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app