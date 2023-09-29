Bears to launch augmented reality versions of Justin Fields, Cole Kmet at Soldier Field for upcoming home game

Fans heading to Soldier Field for Sunday afternoon's Bears game against the Denver Broncos can check out first-of-its-kind technology near one of the stadium's gates as they head inside.

The team announced on Friday that augmented reality versions of Justin Fields and Cole Kmet will be launched, allowing fans with the Chicago Bears app to take pictures with the virtual versions of the two players outside the Ticketmaster gate.

In addition to the unique feature highlighting current members of the team, augmented reality has also been added to statues of Bears legends outside Soldier Field.

Using the Chicago Bears app, fans can scan QR codes next to the statues of George S. Halas and Walter Payton, giving fans information about their personal lives, contributions to the franchise and NFL and the legacies they leave behind.

Both the statues and the AR versions of Justin Fields and Cole Kmet will be located just outside the Ticketmaster gate, formerly known as Gate 0.

The Bears will hope to pick up their first victory of the year against the also-winless Broncos, with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. local time at Soldier Field.