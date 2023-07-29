Trevis Gipson knows last year wasn’t good enough. After a breakout seven-sack season in 2021, the Bears gave Gipson more opportunities in 2022, but it fell flat. Instead of feeling sorry for himself however, Gipson is taking the positive approach.

“I’m appreciative for the parts of my game that got exposed,” Gipson said. “As hard as that is to say, I’m an honest man, and that’s how it is. When you get things exposed, you get a weakness exposed, you have no other choice but to strengthen it, and that gives me confidence going into this year, knowing especially that I put in the work.”

Gipson went to Texas to get ready for training camp with the thought that conditioning himself in 100+ degree weather will help him to rush the QB at a higher level in the fourth quarter.

“Almost dying, sweating, exhausted and knowing eventually it was going to pay off,” Gipson said of his training regimen. “Basically put the track shoes on like our coach told us to.”

Beyond increasing his conditioning, Gipson worked on his hand combat and techniques to finish his rush. There were several times last season where Gipson got close to sacking the QB, but close doesn’t cut it, so he wants to cut that gap.

Gipson admitted that looking in the mirror and realizing he was coming up short was tough and humbling, but he didn’t shy away from the hard truth.

“It’s always going to be trials and tribulations and I feel like in those cases is when you really testify to what you’re made of. I never backed down, I never went and ran away. I never pointed the finger either. That’s the truth of it.

“I’m excited to rewrite the story.”