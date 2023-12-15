Bears vs. Browns predictions: Can Justin Fields outplay Joe Flacco?

The Bears head to Cleveland riding their first win streak of the Matt Eberflus era. Will they keep the good times rolling with another win on Sunday? The Browns have at times looked liked one of the best teams in the NFL. At other times, not so much. But Joe Flacco has come in and played good ball recently, and Myles Garrett remains a threat on every single snap.

Here’s how the Under Center Podcast crew sees things shaking out.

KENNETH DAVIS

The Bears travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns, whose team is going down. Injury bug has really zapped the Brown offensive line. That should give the Bears D-line an edge, even with Yannick Ngakoue out the remainder of the season. Newly acquired force multiplier Montez Sweat is good to go, and we've seen how he has made it easier for the rest of the D-line with his play. Denzel Ward and Myles Garrett have been nicked up. The Browns defense hasn't been the same juggernaut that we witnessed at the beginning of the season. Justin Fields should have a good game going up against that unit. Joe Flacco has salvaged the quarterback position coming off the streets to help the Brown offense. I'm going with my beloved.

Bears: 27, Browns: 17

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears enter Sunday’s game having won three of their last four games. Quarterback Justin Fields has played efficient football since returning from the thumb injury, and the defense has forced 11 turnovers in the last three games.

The Browns, meanwhile, will be missing three of their starting offensive linemen and several key defensive starters, including safety Grant Delpit and defensive tackles Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Maurice Hurst.

All signs point to the Bears being a live road dog Sunday in Cleveland.

But the Browns still have Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith and are expected to get star cornerback Denzel Ward back after a multi-game absence. Ward is listed as questionable.

The Browns’ defense has been much better at home this season. Despite being down several important starters, I expect Cleveland to make life tough on Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

This game has SLOG written all over it.

Joe Flacco makes enough throws to get Cleveland one step closer to the playoffs but the Bears won’t make it easy.

Browns: 24, Bears: 23

ALEX SHAPIRO

The Browns are banged up. Like, really, really banged up. The most depleted unit is the offensive line, which is down to its backup left tackle, backup center and third-string right tackle. That should allow the Bears’ revamped defensive line to create serious pressure on Flacco, who is one of the least-mobile quarterbacks the team will face all year. A season-high in sacks could be on the way– or some more interceptions from hurried throws.

On defense, the Browns will be without their top two safeties, their No. 3 pass rusher, and might be without star cornerback Denzel Ward. Garrett is still healthy and demands attention on every single snap as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. But the Bears have done a good job of mitigating the damage from No. 1 pass rushers so far this year. They haven’t completely bottled up the best of the best, but they haven’t let players like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Maxx Crosby or Cam Jordan completely ruin games. If they keep that up this week, there will be holes for Justin Fields and the rest of the playmakers to exploit.

Bears keep their playoff dreams alive one week longer.

Bears: 27, Browns: 20

