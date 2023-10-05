The Bears lost another heartbreaker in Week 4, this time by letting a 28-7 second half lead slip away to the Broncos. The mounting losses are troublesome for a team trying to generate any kind of positive momentum, but the Bears did put forth their best effort of the season despite the disappointing result. Justin Fields had one of his best games as a pro. The defense looked much improved for most of the game. Will any of that carry forward for a win against the Commanders? Here’s what the Under Center Podcast crew thinks:

KENNETH DAVIS

﻿Last week’s game was probably the Bears’ best chance to gain their first victory before they play the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks from now. The Commanders front four has been everything we’ve expected when all of their linemen are healthy. Sam Howell is competent, and Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy have watched the tape on how the Broncos adjusted in the second half last week.

Commanders 24, Bears 21

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears finally showed some life on offense against the Broncos. It was a welcome sight but Denver’s curious defensive game plan and back end issues contributed to the Bears’ offensive explosion.

The Commanders’ defense is a much different animal. The Bears’ offensive line, which could get Teven Jenkins back, must execute at a high level to give Justin Fields time to operate. Last season, the Commanders’ defensive line made Fields’ life hell, pressuring him 15 times and sacking him five times in a 12-7 win for Washington. Things have to be a lot better Thursday.

Despite the offensive inconsistency, the Bears’ defense remains the bigger issue. They’ve given up 25 or more points in 14 straight games dating back to last season. They haven’t been able to pressure the quarterback or generate turnovers. No reason to think that will change on a short week.

Commanders 27, Bears 23

ALEX SHAPIRO

The Bears did things on offense in Week 4 that they can legitimately build on moving forward. We finally saw Justin Fields get out of the pocket more often. We saw improvements on the offensive line, both in run blocking and pass protection. DJ Moore finally garnered a ton of targets and made the most of them for a monster game. However, it will be hard for the Bears to execute on all of those things again. The Commanders defensive line is one of the best in the league. They have big time pass rushers at every position, with Montez Sweat (1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles), Jonathan Allen (two sacks, four TFLs), Daron Payne (two TFLs, one fumble recovery), Chase Young (1.5 sacks, one TFL). It will be tough for the offensive line to play as well against that unit, and as a result the offense might not move the ball or score as efficiently as they did against the Broncos.

On defense, the Bears have yet to put together a full four-quarter effort. Last week they held strong from kickoff to about halfway through the third-quarter. After that, they seemed to run out of steam as the Broncos and Russell Wilson made adjustments to get the ball out of his hands more quickly. Sam Howell is not on the same level as Wilson yet, but he’s hard to bring down like Wilson, so the Bears could continue having trouble finishing their pass rushes. The short week will also make it hard for key secondary players like Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson to return to the field.

Overall, Bears continue playing a more competitive brand of football, but they’ll head into their mini-bye winless.

Commanders: 24, Bears: 17

