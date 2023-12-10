The Bears will have their full complement of pass rushers when they take on the Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday. Yannick Ngakoue is active despite the knee injury that kept him limited for Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the full list of Bears inactives for their Week 14 game:

It’s worth noting that both Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones Jr. (illness) are active, since each man was considered questionable to play. That means the Bears will have both of their top-two kick returners ready to roll, and will have their typical depth at the back end of the wide receivers group. Equanimeous St. Brown is inactive and was ruled out on Friday with a pectoral injury. He’s considered week-to-week. The team called up Collin Johnson from the practice squad in case Scott or Jones Jr. couldn’t play, but since they’re each good to go, the team made Johnson inactive.

Other inactives include guard Ja’Tyre Carter, defensive back Quindell Johnson, defensive end Dominique Robinson and quarterback Nathan Peterman. All of them are depth players buried at the back of their respective position groups.

