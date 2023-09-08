Bears vs. Packers Week 1 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

Da Bears are officially back, and they’ll be hosting a familiar foe.

The Green Bay Packers will be coming to Soldier Field to take on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears for some Week 1 action. However, Chicago will no longer have to see Aaron Rodgers in the green and gold.

Instead, Jordan Love is finally set to make his NFL debut after the Packers selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

So, how likely are the Bears to start the season 1-0? Here are some Week 1 Bears-Packers odds, provided by our partner, PointsBet:

Bears-Packers Week 1 spread

The Bears are 1.5-point road favorites to go 1-0 vs. Green Bay at home.

Bears-Packers Week 1 moneyline

The Bears have -125 odds to pick up the win in Soldier Field. The Packers, meanwhile, have +105 odds to steal a road victory.

Bears-Packers Week 1 over/under

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Bears-Packers Week 1 quarterback props

Justin Fields has made a name for himself as a dual-threat quarterback, with the props seeing him looking to make an impact in the air and on the ground. Jordan Love’s first game could go either way from a statistical lens.

Justin Fields passing yards over/under: 175.5

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under: 60.5

Jordan Love passing yards over/under: 210.5

Bears-Packers Week 1 rushing props

With David Montgomery out of the frame, Khalil Herbert will be the main man to aid Fields through the ground. The Packers have two solid options in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, with both capable of making an impact on any occasion.

Khalil Herbert rushing yards over/under: 50.5

D’Onta Foreman rushing yards over/under: 20.5

Aaron Jones rushing yards over/under: 55.5

AJ Dillon rushing yards over/under: 45.5

For PointsBet's full Week 1 Bears-Packers odds, click here.

